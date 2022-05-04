Retail investors will be alloted 35% of the total shares in the offer, and given a discount of 45 rupees from the IPO price. About 10% of the float, meanwhile, has been earmarked for LIC’s policyholders, who will receive a 60-rupee discount on each share. The minimum bid lot size is 15 shares, which means a retail investor would have to shell out at least 13,560 rupees ($177) for a stake. Policy holders have to spend at least 13,335 rupees.