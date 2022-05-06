LIC IPO: What GMP (grey marker premium) signals on day 3 of bidding

Bidding for LIC IPO (Initial Public Offering) is underway and it will remain open for subscription till 9th May 2022. After two days of public issue opening, LIC IPO has been subscribed 1.03 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.93 times. As expected, LIC IPO has received strong response from policyholders and employees as its policyholder portion has been subscribed robust 3.11 times while its employees portion has been subscribed 2.22 times. It seems that grey market is closely following LIC IPO subscription status. According to market observers, LIC share price has remained steady in grey market today. They said that shares of LIC are available at a premium of ₹65 in grey market today.

