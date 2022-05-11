LIC IPO: What GMP (grey market premium) signals ahead of share allotment

Market observers said that due to weak sentiments at secondary markets, LIC IPO grey market premium (GMP) has been nosediving for near one week and now it has slipped into red zone. They said that LIC IPO GMP today is minus ₹8, ₹33 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹25. They said that ahead of LIC IPO subscription opening date, LIC IPO GMP surged up to ₹92. However, it started falling from there onwards as market sentiment across global markets became negative.

