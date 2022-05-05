LIC IPO: What GMP (grey market premium) signals on day 2 of bidding

Market observers said that LIC IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹60, which is ₹5 lower from its yesterday evening GMP of ₹65. They said that such dip in LIC IPO GMP can be attributed to negative secondary market sentiments after surprise RBI's repo rate and CRR hike. However, they said that policyholders and employees have responded strongly to the initial offer of insurance behemoth and expected strong response from investors in upcoming days. They said that LIC IPO GMP has come down from near ₹90 to ₹60 in last three days, which is obvious as stock market has been nosedived on successive sessions this week.

