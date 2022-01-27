LIC IPO: What investors can expect from India's biggest initial public offering

“The size of LIC is stunning. It is the largest asset manager in the country with more than $500 billion of assets. It has a 75% market share of an industry that is still underpenetrated. Its distribution network is humongous. At the same time, the obvious question that the investors will want an answer to is how transparent will LIC be to its shareholders in terms of its business strategy and performance after listing. LIC has historically been used as a market stabilizer and investor-of-last-resort by the government to bail out failed PSU IPOs. Investors would want to know if LIC will continue to play this role post-IPO also," he said.