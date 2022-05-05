LIC IPO: Why policyholders, employees apply for maximum lots — explained

LIC IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the insurance behemoth opened for subscription yesterday and it will remain open for subscription till 9th May 2022. As potential bidders are busy scanning financials of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, analysts have advised LIC policyholders and employees category applicants to apply for maximum possible lots that they can afford. They advised the reserved category subscribers to prefer to their policyholder and employees category ahead of retail category because allotment of shares in retail category will be done through draw of lots whereas in reserved category, it will be done through proportionate basis. They said that chances of getting shares through allotment are higher in reserved category in comparison to retail category applications.

