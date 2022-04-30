LIC IPO: You can invest in the offer via SBI Yono, here's how

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In the tweet, SBI states that "foster your investments right with SBI securities."
SBI earlier had released a notification for LIC IPO investments through SBI Securities Demat and trading account. However, to begin their investment, customers need to follow a few steps.
An investor needs to log onto YONO and then go to 'Investments' open and then open their Demat and trading account. Once done, investors can easily bid for LIC IPO.
Also, SBI has waived off opening charges and DP AMC for the first year of the Demat and trading account.
SBI says, "Open your Demat and trading account on YONO now with no account opening charges & DP AMC completely waived off for the first year. Download YONO now!"
LIC will launch its IPO on 4 May and will be available for subscription till 9 May. The issue will be open for anchor investors on 2 May.
The IPO comprises an offer for sale up to ₹20,557 crore where the government will sell its 3.5% stake. A total number of 22.10 crore equity shares are set to be offered under the issue.
Further, the government proposed to keep 10% reserved for policyholders. However, policyholders who have their updated PAN link with their LIC policies and hold a Demat account are eligible for subscribing to the IPO.
On the IPO, a price band of ₹902 - 949 per equity share has been fixed.
This IPO is the biggest ever in the history of the market.