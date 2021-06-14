LIC looks to raise up to 25,000 crore from anchor investors

Anchor investors are essentially brought in to enhance the confidence of investors and gauge the demand for the IPO in the market. Having anchor investors may be critical for LIC because of the size of the state-run insurer and the changes being adopted by it, which may make IPO investors concerned about the ability of the insurer to sustain its growth under the restructured avatar of LIC. A mere 10% stake in the company is estimated to be worth at least ₹1 trillion, which is unconventionally high for the Indian equity market.