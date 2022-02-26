LIC PAN card link for IPO: The Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC of India has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) at SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) and Indian primary market is eagerly waiting for SEBI's approval to LIC IPO. As per the LIC IPO DRHP, 35 per cent of the shares offered will be reserved for retail investors, 10 per cent for LIC policyholders and 5 per cent will remain reserved for LIC employees. However, to claim 10 per cent quota benefit, one's LIC policy has to be linked with one's PAN card and the policy has to be bought on or before 13th February 2022. Those whose LIC policy is not linked with its PAN, they have to link their PAN with LIC policy by end of February as deadline to link PAN with LIC policy for IPO quota is 28th February 2022. Failing to this, a policyholder won't be able to apply under policyholders' category.

LIC policy PAN link: How to check online

LIC policyholders can check online whether one's LIC policy is linked with its PAN or not. What they need is to login at direct LIC of India link — linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/getPolicyPANStatus and follow the step by step guide given below:

1] Login at LIC of India direct link — linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/getPolicyPANStatus:

2] Enter you LIC policy number in the given space;

3] Enter your date of birth;

4] Enter PAN card details;

5] Enter CAPTCHA; and

6] Click at the 'Submit' option.

Your LIC policy and PAN link status will get displayed on the computer monitor or on the screen of your cell phone.

If your PAN is not linked to your LIC policy, go to 'click here to register your PAN with us' option. After clicking there you will be landed to a new web page, where you need to fill the form and get your life insurance policy linked with your PAN card.

How to link PAN with LIC policy for IPO

For seeding one's LIC policy with PAN, one needs to login at LIC of India's direct link — linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/home? and follow the step by step guide given below:

1] Login at LIC of India direct link — linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/home?;

2] Enter your date of birth as mentioned in your PAN card;

3] Click at the gender option;

4] Enter your email ID;

5] Enter your PAN details;

6] Enter full name as per PAN;

7] Enter your mobile number;

8] Enter policy number;

9] Enter CAPTCHA and click at 'Get OTP' option;

10] OTP will send on your given mobile number;

11] Submit the OTP send; and

12] 'Your PAN LIC policy link request accepted' will appear on the computer monitor or cell phone monitor.

