LIC policy PAN link for IPO: Deadline about to end. Do this at direct LIC link

LIC PAN card link for IPO: The Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC of India has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) at SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) and Indian primary market is eagerly waiting for SEBI's approval to LIC IPO. As per the LIC IPO DRHP, 35 per cent of the shares offered will be reserved for retail investors, 10 per cent for LIC policyholders and 5 per cent will remain reserved for LIC employees. However, to claim 10 per cent quota benefit, one's LIC policy has to be linked with one's PAN card and the policy has to be bought on or before 13th February 2022. Those whose LIC policy is not linked with its PAN, they have to link their PAN with LIC policy by end of February as deadline to link PAN with LIC policy for IPO quota is 28th February 2022. Failing to this, a policyholder won't be able to apply under policyholders' category.
1] Login at LIC of India direct link — linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/getPolicyPANStatus:
2] Enter you LIC policy number in the given space;
3] Enter your date of birth;
4] Enter PAN card details;
5] Enter CAPTCHA; and
6] Click at the 'Submit' option.
Your LIC policy and PAN link status will get displayed on the computer monitor or on the screen of your cell phone.
If your PAN is not linked to your LIC policy, go to 'click here to register your PAN with us' option. After clicking there you will be landed to a new web page, where you need to fill the form and get your life insurance policy linked with your PAN card.