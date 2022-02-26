LIC policy PAN link for IPO: Deadline about to end. Do this at direct LIC link

LIC PAN card link for IPO: The Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC of India has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) at SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) and Indian primary market is eagerly waiting for SEBI's approval to LIC IPO. As per the LIC IPO DRHP, 35 per cent of the shares offered will be reserved for retail investors, 10 per cent for LIC policyholders and 5 per cent will remain reserved for LIC employees. However, to claim 10 per cent quota benefit, one's LIC policy has to be linked with one's PAN card and the policy has to be bought on or before 13th February 2022. Those whose LIC policy is not linked with its PAN, they have to link their PAN with LIC policy by end of February as deadline to link PAN with LIC policy for IPO quota is 28th February 2022. Failing to this, a policyholder won't be able to apply under policyholders' category.

