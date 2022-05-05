LIC public offer to remain open for subscription on Saturday and Sunday

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The issue comprises an offer for sale up to ₹20,557 crore where the government will offload a 3.5% stake. Also, LIC offers ₹60 per equity share discount to LIC policyholders, and ₹45 per equity share discount offered to retail investors.
The largest IPO will now be available for subscription on weekends as well. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed all banks to keep their window open to allow applications for LIC IPO even on Sunday. On the second day of its issue, LIC IPO inched closer to being fully subscribed.
Data on NSE showed that LIC IPO received bids of 15,78,86,370 equity shares against the offered size of 16,20,78,067 equity shares - subscribing by 97% against the total.
By the end of May 5th, the portion reserved for policyholders and employees oversubscribed by 2.92 times and 2.07 times respectively. While the portion for retail investors subscribed by 88% against the reserved size, on the other hand, portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers(QIBs) and Non Institutional Investors only subscribed by 40% and 45% respectively.
Now LIC IPO will have more days for bidding. This would be for the first time that a special dispensation is granted to any public offer.
On Wednesday, RBI in a statement said, "the Government of India, in order to facilitate bidding for LIC IPO, has requested that all bank branches designated to process ASBA (Application Supported by Blocked Amount) applications may be kept open for public on May 8, 2022 (Sunday)."
"The matter has been examined and it has been decided that banks may keep all their ASBA designated branches open on May 8, 2022 (Sunday) for the above purpose," RBI added.
Earlier, bidding in LIC IPO was allowed only on May 7 (Saturday), and then it was suppose to resume on May 9 which would be the last date of the issue. However, now investors can bid for the IPO without any gap.
LIC IPO opened on May 4 and is available till May 9. Thursday, was the second day of the IPO.
LIC is expected to be listed on May 17.
LIC has been providing India life insurance for more than six decades and is the largest insurer in India with a market share of 61.6% in terms of premium and a share of 61.4% e in terms of New Business Premium. LIC holds dominance with 71.8% market share in terms of the number of individual policies issued, and an 88.8% market share in terms of the number of group policies issued for the nine months ended December 31, 2021.