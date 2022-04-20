LIC puts up robust show ahead of IPO

The success of LIC’s IPO is crucial for the government to meet its asset sales goal, which has been cut to a modest ₹65,000 crore target for the current fiscal, lower than the revised ₹78,000 crore for the previous fiscal. The government could meet less than 17% of the revised asset sales target for FY22 as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the ensuing volatility in stock markets forced it to postpone the LIC share sale to this fiscal year.