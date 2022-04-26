LIC sees huge interest from anchor investors

LIC’s improved financials and robust demand from anchor investors may help the government attract investors in the IPO even though the actual subscription may well depend on the discount that is being anticipated by various classes of retail investors. In the IPO, 10% of the shares on offer will be reserved for LIC’s policyholders. For employees, 5% shares will be reserved. Both employees and policyholders will get a chance to book LIC IPO at a discounted price. The reservations, discounts and issue price will be decided by the bankers and the government on Wednesday morning.