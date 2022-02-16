LIC share sale: All you need to know

For FY19, FY20, FY21 and the six months ended 30 September 2021, LIC’s operating expenses related to insurance business to premium ratio (as a percentage of premium) was 8.33%, 8.99%, 8.66% and 10.08%, respectively, on a consolidated basis. Total expenses (including commissions paid to agents) for LIC has been steadily worsening from ₹ 28,331.6 crore in FY19 to ₹34,425.88 crore in FY20 to ₹35,162.21 crore in FY21. Total expense for the six months of FY22 was ₹18,906.36 crore. LIC reported negative cash flows from operating activities in the first half of FY22 at ₹11,114.3 crore due to high other operating expenses. It reported positive cash flows in the previous three financial years. Cash on its balance sheet has reduced substantially from ₹67,899.5 crore in fiscal 2019 to ₹26,050 crore in the first half of fiscal 2022.