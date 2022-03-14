LIC share sale may be put off to April

Shifting the IPO to April will impact the government’s asset sales goal and impact the fiscal deficit target. However, as the government expects fiscal spending to overshoot for FY23, the LIC IPO earnings may act as an additional buffer. “The buffer that we had kept in the budget for FY23 is already off as oil prices and fertilizer prices as assumed at the time of budget-making have already exceeded expectations. While they may come down during the course of the year, the LIC IPO may act as a buffer next year," the official added.