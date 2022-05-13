LIC shares may have a discounted debut, signals grey market premium (GMP)

Market observers said that LIC IPO GMP today is minus ₹25, which means LIC IPO grey market price has remained almost steady for last 24 hours. LIC IPO GMP yesterday was minus ₹26. Ahead of LIC IPO opening, shares of the insurer were available at a premium of ₹92. So, in near 10 days, LIC IPO GMP has tumbled around 125 per cent. Market observers said that negative trend in the secondary markets have done major damage to the grey market sentiments in regard to LIC IPO. They said that ever since opening of LIC IPO, stock market mood across world has remained bearish and this could be the major possible reason for LIC IPO GMP fall.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}