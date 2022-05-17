LIC shares may not have four digit listing, say experts

Speaking on LIC IPO share price opening, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "LIC IPO may have a soft opening today and may not be able to open in four digit. In bulls case it may open at around 3-4 per cent premium whereas in case of bear case, the public offer may open at around 5 per cent discount. So, the LIC IPO opening price is expected to be in the range of ₹910 to ₹980. In case of negative secondary markets, I am expecting LIC IPO to open at around ₹910 to ₹920 whereas in the case of positive opening of stock market today, the LIC share may open in ₹970 to ₹980 range."