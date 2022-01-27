LIC to list on bourses by 31 March: Report

The Budget for 2021-22 has set a disinvestment target of ₹1.75 lakh crore, as against ₹32,835 crore garnered in the last fiscal. Of the ₹1.75 lakh crore, ₹1 lakh crore is to come from selling government stake in public sector banks and financial institutions, and ₹75,000 crore will be CPSE disinvestment receipts.