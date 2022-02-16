LIC’s mega IPO size to ensure stock's entry into Nifty50, other indices: UBS

LIC is the largest and oldest life insurer in India and dominates with the majority of the market share. The company is also seeing heightened competition from private insurers, who are also gaining market share thereby posing strong competition for LIC. However, amongst the factors favourable for LIC nevertheless are that LIC has over 50% share of the industry agent pool and LIC agents have the highest productivity suggests UBS data.

