Liotech Industries IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Liotech Industries IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, 22 June. Investors who applied for the Liotech Industries IPO can check the Liotech Industries IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
Liotech Industries IPO GMP is ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹321 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Liotech Industries IPO subscription status was 1.91x, on day 3, according to chittorgarh.com
Investors can determine their share allocation and the specific amounts by checking the allocation criteria. Additionally, a key factor in assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of shares available. The company will initiate the refund process for those applicants who were not allocated any shares. Shares that have been granted will be credited to an individual's demat account.
For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Monday, 22 June. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts on Tuesday, 23 June. Liotech Industries IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, 24 June.
Visit the KFin Technologies IPO allotment portal.
From the "Select IPO" dropdown menu, choose "Liotech Industries IPO".
Select any one of the available options to check your allotment status:
PAN Number
Demat Account Number
Application Number
Enter the required details based on your selected option, along with the captcha code, and click "Submit".
Application Number: Enter your application number and captcha code, then click Submit.
Demat Account: Enter your DP ID and Client ID (Demat account details) along with the captcha code, then click Submit.
PAN: Enter your PAN number and captcha code, then click Submit.
The allotment status will be displayed on the screen once the details are successfully verified.
Visit the allotment section on the BSE's official website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
From the options provided under 'Issue Type,' select 'Equity.'
Pick the 'Issue Name' from the dropdown list and identify the specific IPO.
Enter your application number or PAN.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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