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Liotech Industries IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Liotech Industries IPO share allotment concludes on 22 June. Investors can check their status via Kfin Technologies. The IPO's GMP is 0, with a subscription status of 1.91x. Refunds for non-allocation start 22 June, while allocated shares will be credited by 23 June.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published22 Jun 2026, 11:41 AM IST
Liotech Industries IPO share allotment concludes on June 22. Investors can check their status via Kfin Technologies.
Liotech Industries IPO share allotment concludes on June 22. Investors can check their status via Kfin Technologies.
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Liotech Industries IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, 22 June. Investors who applied for the Liotech Industries IPO can check the Liotech Industries IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Liotech Industries IPO GMP is 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 321 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

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Liotech Industries IPO subscription status was 1.91x, on day 3, according to chittorgarh.com

Investors can determine their share allocation and the specific amounts by checking the allocation criteria. Additionally, a key factor in assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of shares available. The company will initiate the refund process for those applicants who were not allocated any shares. Shares that have been granted will be credited to an individual's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Monday, 22 June. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts on Tuesday, 23 June. Liotech Industries IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, 24 June.

Also Read | Leapfrog Engineering IPO allotment date likely today. Steps to check status

How to check Liotech Industries IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal?

Step 1:

Visit the KFin Technologies IPO allotment portal.

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Step 2:

From the "Select IPO" dropdown menu, choose "Liotech Industries IPO".

Step 3:

Select any one of the available options to check your allotment status:

PAN Number

Demat Account Number

Application Number

Step 4:

Enter the required details based on your selected option, along with the captcha code, and click "Submit".

Application Number: Enter your application number and captcha code, then click Submit.

Demat Account: Enter your DP ID and Client ID (Demat account details) along with the captcha code, then click Submit.

PAN: Enter your PAN number and captcha code, then click Submit.

The allotment status will be displayed on the screen once the details are successfully verified.

Also Read | Clay Craft IPO share allotment likely today; GMP, how to check status in 4 steps

How to check Liotech Industries IPO allotment status on BSE?

Step 1

Visit the allotment section on the BSE's official website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

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Step 2

From the options provided under 'Issue Type,' select 'Equity.'

Step 3

Pick the 'Issue Name' from the dropdown list and identify the specific IPO.

Step 4

Enter your application number or PAN.

Also Read | Turtlemint IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 49% so far. Apply or not?

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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