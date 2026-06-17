Liotech Industries IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 8% so far. Check GMP, key details.

The Liotech Industries initial public offering (IPO) began on Wednesday, 17 June, and will end on Friday, 19 June. The Liotech Industries IPO price band is ₹321 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

Investors can apply for a minimum lot of 800 shares, which requires an investment of ₹2.57 lakh at the upper end of the price band. For high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), the minimum application size is 1,200 shares, translating into an investment of ₹3.85 lakh. The issue allocation is evenly split, with 50% of the net offer reserved for retail investors and the remaining 50% earmarked for non-institutional investors.

Established in 2020, Liotech Industries is a Rajkot-based manufacturer of hardware structures and accessories serving a wide range of sectors, including housing, infrastructure, agriculture, automotive, power, cement, mining, and solar energy. Its product portfolio comprises door kits, hinges, gate hooks, aldrop locks, handles, tower bolts and shelf supports.

The company operates a manufacturing facility spread over 12,632 square feet in Rajkot, Gujarat. In addition to manufacturing, it also trades supplementary hardware products such as door stoppers, magnets, table brackets and bed lifters. Operating on a business-to-business model, Liotech offers more than 150 product specifications designed for diverse industrial applications.

Financially, the company has demonstrated consistent growth. For the nine months ended December 2025, Liotech reported revenue of ₹51.79 crore and a profit after tax of ₹5.49 crore. In FY25, revenue stood at ₹40.69 crore, while net profit came in at ₹4.16 crore, compared with revenue of ₹27.87 crore and net profit of ₹2.93 crore in FY24.

Liotech Industries IPO GMP today Liotech Industries IPO GMP today is +51. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Liotech Industries share was ₹372 apiece, which is 15.89% higher than the IPO price of ₹321.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Liotech Industries IPO Subscription Status Liotech Industries IPO subscription status was 8% on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed at 13%, the NII portion was booked at 2%, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion has yet to receive bids.

The company has received bids for 81,600 shares against 10,64,000 shares on offer at 13:34 IST, according to chittorgarh.com.

Liotech Industries IPO details The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 9 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹28.89 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.22 lakh shares aggregating to approximately ₹7.13 crore, taking the total issue size to ₹36.02 crore.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to fund capital expenditure, repay borrowings, meet working capital requirements and support general corporate purposes. Out of the estimated net proceeds of ₹24.28 crore, around ₹8 crore has been earmarked for the purchase of machinery, ₹4.95 crore for debt repayment and ₹7 crore towards working capital needs.

Wealth Mine Networks is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar. Aikyam Capital will serve as the market maker.