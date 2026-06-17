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Liotech Industries IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 8% so far. Check GMP, key details.

Liotech Industries IPO runs from June 17 to June 19, priced at 321 per share. Investors can apply for a minimum of 800 shares. The issue is 50% for retail and 50% for non-institutional investors, with an estimated listing price of 372 due to grey market premium.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published17 Jun 2026, 01:43 PM IST
Liotech Industries IPO price band is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>321 per equity share, with a face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 per share.
Liotech Industries IPO price band is ₹321 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.(Company Website)
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The Liotech Industries initial public offering (IPO) began on Wednesday, 17 June, and will end on Friday, 19 June. The Liotech Industries IPO price band is 321 per equity share, with a face value of 10 per share.

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Investors can apply for a minimum lot of 800 shares, which requires an investment of 2.57 lakh at the upper end of the price band. For high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), the minimum application size is 1,200 shares, translating into an investment of 3.85 lakh. The issue allocation is evenly split, with 50% of the net offer reserved for retail investors and the remaining 50% earmarked for non-institutional investors.

Established in 2020, Liotech Industries is a Rajkot-based manufacturer of hardware structures and accessories serving a wide range of sectors, including housing, infrastructure, agriculture, automotive, power, cement, mining, and solar energy. Its product portfolio comprises door kits, hinges, gate hooks, aldrop locks, handles, tower bolts and shelf supports.

The company operates a manufacturing facility spread over 12,632 square feet in Rajkot, Gujarat. In addition to manufacturing, it also trades supplementary hardware products such as door stoppers, magnets, table brackets and bed lifters. Operating on a business-to-business model, Liotech offers more than 150 product specifications designed for diverse industrial applications.

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Financially, the company has demonstrated consistent growth. For the nine months ended December 2025, Liotech reported revenue of 51.79 crore and a profit after tax of 5.49 crore. In FY25, revenue stood at 40.69 crore, while net profit came in at 4.16 crore, compared with revenue of 27.87 crore and net profit of 2.93 crore in FY24.

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Liotech Industries IPO GMP today

Liotech Industries IPO GMP today is +51. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Liotech Industries share was 372 apiece, which is 15.89% higher than the IPO price of 321.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

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Liotech Industries IPO Subscription Status

Liotech Industries IPO subscription status was 8% on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed at 13%, the NII portion was booked at 2%, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion has yet to receive bids.

The company has received bids for 81,600 shares against 10,64,000 shares on offer at 13:34 IST, according to chittorgarh.com.

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Liotech Industries IPO details

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 9 lakh equity shares aggregating to 28.89 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.22 lakh shares aggregating to approximately 7.13 crore, taking the total issue size to 36.02 crore.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to fund capital expenditure, repay borrowings, meet working capital requirements and support general corporate purposes. Out of the estimated net proceeds of 24.28 crore, around 8 crore has been earmarked for the purchase of machinery, 4.95 crore for debt repayment and 7 crore towards working capital needs.

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Wealth Mine Networks is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar. Aikyam Capital will serve as the market maker.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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