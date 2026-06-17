Liotech Industries IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 8% so far. Check GMP, key details.

The Liotech Industries initial public offering (IPO) began on Wednesday, 17 June, and will end on Friday, 19 June. The Liotech Industries IPO price band is ₹321 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

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Investors can apply for a minimum lot of 800 shares, which requires an investment of ₹2.57 lakh at the upper end of the price band. For high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), the minimum application size is 1,200 shares, translating into an investment of ₹3.85 lakh. The issue allocation is evenly split, with 50% of the net offer reserved for retail investors and the remaining 50% earmarked for non-institutional investors.

Established in 2020, Liotech Industries is a Rajkot-based manufacturer of hardware structures and accessories serving a wide range of sectors, including housing, infrastructure, agriculture, automotive, power, cement, mining, and solar energy. Its product portfolio comprises door kits, hinges, gate hooks, aldrop locks, handles, tower bolts and shelf supports.

The company operates a manufacturing facility spread over 12,632 square feet in Rajkot, Gujarat. In addition to manufacturing, it also trades supplementary hardware products such as door stoppers, magnets, table brackets and bed lifters. Operating on a business-to-business model, Liotech offers more than 150 product specifications designed for diverse industrial applications.

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Financially, the company has demonstrated consistent growth. For the nine months ended December 2025, Liotech reported revenue of ₹51.79 crore and a profit after tax of ₹5.49 crore. In FY25, revenue stood at ₹40.69 crore, while net profit came in at ₹4.16 crore, compared with revenue of ₹27.87 crore and net profit of ₹2.93 crore in FY24.

Liotech Industries IPO GMP today Liotech Industries IPO GMP today is +51. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Liotech Industries share was ₹372 apiece, which is 15.89% higher than the IPO price of ₹321.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

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Liotech Industries IPO Subscription Status Liotech Industries IPO subscription status was 8% on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed at 13%, the NII portion was booked at 2%, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion has yet to receive bids.

The company has received bids for 81,600 shares against 10,64,000 shares on offer at 13:34 IST, according to chittorgarh.com.

Liotech Industries IPO details The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 9 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹28.89 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.22 lakh shares aggregating to approximately ₹7.13 crore, taking the total issue size to ₹36.02 crore.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to fund capital expenditure, repay borrowings, meet working capital requirements and support general corporate purposes. Out of the estimated net proceeds of ₹24.28 crore, around ₹8 crore has been earmarked for the purchase of machinery, ₹4.95 crore for debt repayment and ₹7 crore towards working capital needs.

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Wealth Mine Networks is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar. Aikyam Capital will serve as the market maker.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.