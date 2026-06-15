Liotech Industries IPO to open on June 17: Check issue size, GMP and other details about SME offer

Liotech Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Liotech Industries is set to hit the primary market later this week on June 17 to raise ₹36 crore. The offer will close on June 19.
The company has fixed the price for its upcoming share sale at ₹321 apiece. Liotech Industries IPO is a mix of a fresh share sale of up to 2.22 lakh shares and an offer for sale of up to 9 lakh shares.
The net proceeds from the IPO will be used for capital expenditure towards acquiring machinery, funding towards repayment of loans, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.
Investors can apply for the offer in lots of 400 shares. Retail investors need to apply for at least two lots, requiring an investment of ₹2,56,800.
In the Liotech Industries IPO, 50% of the issue is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and the other 50% for retail investors. The listing of Liotech Industries is expected to take place on June 24 on the BSE SME platform.
Ahead of the offer launch, Liotech Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP) remains nil. This means that shares of Liotech Industries are trading at par with the offer price and listing could occur at neither a premium nor a discount.
Liotech Industries, based in Rajkot, Gujarat, manufactures precision hardware structures and accessories including door kits, hinges, hooks, aldrops, locks and handles. The company operates on a B2B model, catering to the housing, infrastructure, and engineering sectors.
Its modern manufacturing facility in Shapar ensures efficient, just-in-time delivery and cost-effective operations. The company offers end-to-end solutions - from design and production to quality testing, packaging, and dispatch.
In FY25, it achieved a revenue of ₹40.67 crore, EBITDA of ₹6.56 crore and a PAT of ₹4.16 crore.
Hiteshbhai Mansukhbhai Bhuva, Managing Director of Liotech Industries, in a press release, said that this IPO marks an important milestone in the growth journey. The proceeds will enable us to strengthen our working capital, upgrade our manufacturing infrastructure and enhance production capabilities, he noted. "These initiatives will help us increase order-taking capacity, expand our geographical presence, and deliver higher value while maintaining consistent quality standards."
Wealth Mine Networks is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies is the registrar of the offer.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.