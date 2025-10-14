Subscribe

Listing performance of Indias billion dollar IPOs since 2020

INDIA-MARKETS/LISTING (FACTBOX):FACTBOX-Listing performance of India's billion dollar IPOs since 2020

Reuters
Updated14 Oct 2025, 11:39 AM IST
Listing performance of Indias billion dollar IPOs since 2020
Listing performance of Indias billion dollar IPOs since 2020

BENGALURU, Oct 14 (Reuters) - LG Electronics India made a stellar stock market debut on Tuesday, listing at a premium of 50% to its issue price of 1,140 rupees per share.

This is the best listing for a billion-dollar Indian initial public offering since Eternal, the parent company of food delivery and restaurant-listing platform Zomato, debuted in 2021.

Here's a look at how India's other billion-dollar IPOs have done this decade:

SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES (MARCH 2020)

The credit card arm of India's largest lender, State Bank of India, slid about 13% in market debut, as the COVID-19 pandemic worries dampened enthusiasm for one of the country's largest public listings.

ETERNAL, FORMERLY KNOWN AS ZOMATO (JULY 2021)

The food and grocery delivery platform listed at a premium of 51.3% to its issue price, giving the startup a valuation of about $13 billion and setting the stage for other domestic startups waiting in the wings with listing plans of their own.

ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS (NOVEMBER 2021)

The parent of digital payments start-up, Paytm, made one of the worst major Indian stock market debuts as its shares listed at a 9% discount and closed the first day 27% below its offer price due to concerns over profitability and lofty enterprise value.

LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA (MAY 2022)

Shares of India's biggest insurer slid nearly 9% in market debut amid broader market volatility and concerns over its market share loss to rivals.

HYUNDAI MOTOR INDIA (OCTOBER 2024)

The automaker's shares fell 1.5% on listing after retail investors gave a lukewarm reception to the country's biggest-ever IPO amid concerns about a lofty valuation and an auto industry slowdown.

SWIGGY (NOVEMBER 2024)

The SoftBank-backed food and grocery delivery platform listed at a 5.6% premium and extended gains through the day, signaling growing investor confidence in the segment.

NTPC GREEN ENERGY (NOVEMBER 2024)

The renewable energy firm's shares jumped as much as 14% on their debut, as investors bet on the country's growing clean energy needs and the company's diversified portfolio.

HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES (JULY 2025)

Non-banking financial lending arm of the country's largest private lender HDFC Bank jumped about 13% on listing, notching a valuation of $8.2 billion, as investors bet on long-term growth prospects in the world's most populous country.

TATA CAPITAL (OCTOBER 2025)

India's third-largest non-bank lender made a muted debut, listing slightly higher than its issue price at a $15.78 billion valuation, with investors seemingly not that keen on the Tata Group's first IPO in two years due to a crowded IPO market and lack of valuation discount to listed peers.

(Reporting by Vivek Kumar M; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

 
 
Lg Electronics India
