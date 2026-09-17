LIVE: NSE IPO opens today; latest GMP price, subscription status, allotment and listing date; market debut prediction

LIVE NSE IPO: The much-awaited ₹22,569-crore NSE IPO is finally set to open for subscription today, 17 September, putting the spotlight firmly on the National Stock Exchange’s much-anticipated market debut. The NSE IPO date for subscription is Thursday, 17 September, and the issue will remain open until Monday, 21 September.

The NSE IPO price band has been fixed at ₹1,700– ₹1,785 per equity share, with the cap price at 1,785 times the face value. The NSE IPO lot size is 8 equity shares, with investors able to bid in multiples of 8 thereafter.

As part of the NSE IPO details, up to 50% of the issue is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), at least 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and at least 35% for retail investors.

NSE IPO GMP today

NSE IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +145. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of NSE share price was indicated at ₹1,930 apiece, which is 8.12% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,785.

NSE IPO details

The IPO comprises an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares, each with a face value of Re 1. The issue does not include any fresh issuance of shares by the company.