LIVE: NSE IPO opens today; latest GMP price, subscription status, allotment and listing date; market debut prediction

LIVE NSE IPO: The much-awaited ₹22,569-crore NSE IPO is finally set to open for subscription today, 17 September, putting the spotlight firmly on the National Stock Exchange’s much-anticipated market debut. The NSE IPO date for subscription is Thursday, 17 September, and the issue will remain open until Monday, 21 September.
The NSE IPO price band has been fixed at ₹1,700– ₹1,785 per equity share, with the cap price at 1,785 times the face value. The NSE IPO lot size is 8 equity shares, with investors able to bid in multiples of 8 thereafter.
As part of the NSE IPO details, up to 50% of the issue is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), at least 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and at least 35% for retail investors.
NSE IPO GMP today
NSE IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +145. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of NSE share price was indicated at ₹1,930 apiece, which is 8.12% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,785.
NSE IPO details
The IPO comprises an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares, each with a face value of Re 1. The issue does not include any fresh issuance of shares by the company.
The NSE has allocated 1.39 crore equity shares, accounting for 36.98% of the total anchor book, to 29 domestic mutual funds. The allocation was made across 98 schemes, with participation from major fund houses including SBI MF, ICICI Prudential AMC, HDFC AMC, Nippon Life India, Kotak Mahindra AMC, Axis MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, UTI AMC, Mirae Asset, Tata MF, Invesco, Quant MF, WhiteOak Capital and HSBC MF.
Several prominent global investors participated in the NSE IPO anchor book, signalling strong institutional interest in India’s largest stock exchange. Key participants included Government Pension Fund Global, which invested ₹250 crore, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) with ₹200 crore, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority – Monsoon, which invested ₹200 crore.
Other global investors in the anchor book included Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Eastspring Investments India, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia), Carmignac Portfolio, Ashoka WhiteOak, Valiant Mauritius Partners, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities.
NSE on September 16 raised ₹6,746.2 crore from marquee domestic and global investors through its anchor book ahead of the IPO opening. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerged as the largest investor in the anchor book.
Other prominent investors included the Government Pension Fund Global, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Fidelity, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Nippon Life and HDFC Life Insurance.
NSE IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +145. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of NSE share price was indicated at ₹1,930 apiece, which is 8.12% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,785.
According to trading patterns over the past 13 sessions, the current IPO GMP trend shows a decline, indicating weaker grey market interest. Throughout this period, the premium has fluctuated, ranging from a minimum of ₹145.00 to a maximum of ₹310, according to experts.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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