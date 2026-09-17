LIVE: NSE IPO opens today; latest GMP price, subscription status, allotment and listing date; market debut prediction

LIVE NSE IPO: The much-awaited ₹22,569-crore NSE IPO is finally set to open for subscription today, 17 September, putting the spotlight firmly on the National Stock Exchange’s much-anticipated market debut. The NSE IPO date for subscription is Thursday, 17 September, and the issue will remain open until Monday, 21 September.
The NSE IPO price band has been fixed at ₹1,700– ₹1,785 per equity share, with the cap price at 1,785 times the face value. The NSE IPO lot size is 8 equity shares, with investors able to bid in multiples of 8 thereafter.
As part of the NSE IPO details, up to 50% of the issue is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), at least 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and at least 35% for retail investors.
NSE IPO GMP today
NSE IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +145. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of NSE share price was indicated at ₹1,930 apiece, which is 8.12% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,785.
NSE IPO details
The IPO comprises an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares, each with a face value of Re 1. The issue does not include any fresh issuance of shares by the company.
Market Leadership: Commands around 93% of the cash market, 99.8% of equity futures and 74.7% of equity options, maintaining its position as a global derivatives leader for seven consecutive years.
Growing Investor Base: Investor participation expanded at a 26.2% CAGR to 132.37 million, supporting liquidity and strengthening its market presence.
Strong Regulatory Framework: Maintains close engagement with SEBI and IFSCA, backed by robust surveillance systems and investor-protection measures.
Diversified Offerings: Operates across cash equities, futures and options, currencies, commodities, debt and mutual funds.
Technology-Driven Infrastructure: Runs an in-house, high-speed technology platform, with continued investments in IT infrastructure and the adoption of AI and GenAI.
Expand Capital Formation: Attract more issuers and investors across diverse asset classes.
Strengthen Market Trust: Improve surveillance, transparency and equitable market access.
Invest in Technology: Scale AI/GenAI, colocation infrastructure and cybersecurity capabilities.
Diversify Products: Introduce new offerings across energy, commodities and indices.
Enter New Markets: Digitise unorganised sectors such as coal and energy to unlock new revenue opportunities.
NSE IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
Tentatively, NSE IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, 22 September and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, 23 September, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. NSE share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, 24 September.
The company has reduced the number of shares on offer to 12.644 crore from the 14.89 crore proposed earlier, according to its red herring prospectus.
The NSE IPO comprises an Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, with the exchange itself not receiving any proceeds from the issue. Chauhan said NSE does not need to raise fresh capital, citing its strong profitability and dividend payout of around ₹8,000 crore last year, according to reports.
The NSE has allocated 1.39 crore equity shares, accounting for 36.98% of the total anchor book, to 29 domestic mutual funds. The allocation was made across 98 schemes, with participation from major fund houses including SBI MF, ICICI Prudential AMC, HDFC AMC, Nippon Life India, Kotak Mahindra AMC, Axis MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, UTI AMC, Mirae Asset, Tata MF, Invesco, Quant MF, WhiteOak Capital and HSBC MF.
Several prominent global investors participated in the NSE IPO anchor book, signalling strong institutional interest in India’s largest stock exchange. Key participants included Government Pension Fund Global, which invested ₹250 crore, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) with ₹200 crore, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority – Monsoon, which invested ₹200 crore.
Other global investors in the anchor book included Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Eastspring Investments India, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia), Carmignac Portfolio, Ashoka WhiteOak, Valiant Mauritius Partners, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities.
NSE on September 16 raised ₹6,746.2 crore from marquee domestic and global investors through its anchor book ahead of the IPO opening. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerged as the largest investor in the anchor book.
Other prominent investors included the Government Pension Fund Global, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Fidelity, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Nippon Life and HDFC Life Insurance.
NSE IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +145. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of NSE share price was indicated at ₹1,930 apiece, which is 8.12% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,785.
According to trading patterns over the past 13 sessions, the current IPO GMP trend shows a decline, indicating weaker grey market interest. Throughout this period, the premium has fluctuated, ranging from a minimum of ₹145.00 to a maximum of ₹310, according to experts.
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