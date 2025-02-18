LK Mehta Polymers IPO allotment date today: LK Mehta Polymers IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, February 3). The investors who applied for the issue can check the LK Mehta Polymers IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. LK Mehta Polymers IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 44.57 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, LK Mehta Polymers Ltd, opened on Thursday, February 13, and ended on Monday, February 17.

Investors can check the allotment information to see how many shares they have been granted, if at all. The IPO allocation status will show the number of shares that have been assigned to them. Applicants who do not receive any shares will begin the process for refunds. Their demat accounts will be credited with the shares that have been allocated to them.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited today (Wednesday, February 19). The refund procedure will also begin on tomorrow.

LK Mehta Polymers IPO listing date is fixed for Friday, February 21 on BSE SME.

How to check LK Mehta Polymers IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 To enter your login information directly, head over to the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html - Link to the IPO allotment for LK Mehta Polymers.

Step 2 From the available options, select the company "LK Mehta Polymers IPO."

Step 3 Choose either “PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No.”

Step 4 Simply hit the "Search" button.

You can utilize a computer monitor or your mobile device's screen to verify.

How to check LK Mehta Polymers IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit BSE's official website to check the allotment status for the LK Mehta Polymers IPO - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 From the options displayed under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Pick the IPO from the list that appears under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Input your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click on 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, and then hit the 'Submit' button.

LK Mehta Polymers IPO GMP today LK Mehta Polymers IPO GMP is +10 . This indicates LK Mehta Polymers share price were trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of LK Mehta Polymers share price was indicated at ₹81 apiece, which is 4.08% higher than the IPO price of ₹71.

Grey market activity over the past 11 sessions indicates that today's IPO GMP is down and is likely to continue to decline. According to investorgain experts, the lowest GMP is ₹10, and the highest is ₹15.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.