LK Mehta Polymers IPO allotment date in focus today. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

  • LK Mehta Polymers IPO allotment will be finalised today. Investors can check their allotment status on Bigshare Services' portal. The IPO was oversubscribed 44.57 times, with a listing date set for February 21. Refunds will begin for those who don't receive shares.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published18 Feb 2025, 12:22 PM IST
LK Mehta Polymers IPO allotment date today: LK Mehta Polymers IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, February 3). (https://lkmehtapolymersltd.com/)

LK Mehta Polymers IPO allotment date today: LK Mehta Polymers IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, February 3). The investors who applied for the issue can check the LK Mehta Polymers IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. LK Mehta Polymers IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 44.57 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, LK Mehta Polymers Ltd, opened on Thursday, February 13, and ended on Monday, February 17.

Investors can check the allotment information to see how many shares they have been granted, if at all. The IPO allocation status will show the number of shares that have been assigned to them. Applicants who do not receive any shares will begin the process for refunds. Their demat accounts will be credited with the shares that have been allocated to them.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited today (Wednesday, February 19). The refund procedure will also begin on tomorrow.

LK Mehta Polymers IPO listing date is fixed for Friday, February 21 on BSE SME.

How to check LK Mehta Polymers IPO allotment status on Registrar site?

Step 1

To enter your login information directly, head over to the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html - Link to the IPO allotment for LK Mehta Polymers.

Step 2

From the available options, select the company "LK Mehta Polymers IPO."

Step 3

Choose either “PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No.”

Step 4

Simply hit the "Search" button.

You can utilize a computer monitor or your mobile device's screen to verify.

How to check LK Mehta Polymers IPO allotment status on BSE?

Step 1

Visit BSE's official website to check the allotment status for the LK Mehta Polymers IPO - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

From the options displayed under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Pick the IPO from the list that appears under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Input your PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click on 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, and then hit the 'Submit' button.

LK Mehta Polymers IPO GMP today

LK Mehta Polymers IPO GMP is +10 . This indicates LK Mehta Polymers share price were trading at a premium of 10 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of LK Mehta Polymers share price was indicated at 81 apiece, which is 4.08% higher than the IPO price of 71.

Grey market activity over the past 11 sessions indicates that today's IPO GMP is down and is likely to continue to decline. According to investorgain experts, the lowest GMP is 10, and the highest is 15.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

