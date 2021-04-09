Lodha Developers' IPO subscribed 103% on final day of bidding

Lodha Group, India’s largest real estate developer by residential sales, said it registered over Rs2,500 crore worth of bookings in the quarter ended 31 December. The firm saw increased demand for luxury and premium homes, clocking around ₹1,000 crore of bookings in this segment, while the mid-income and affordable business fetched ₹1,500 crore worth of bookings during the period.

