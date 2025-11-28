Logiciel Solutions IPO Day 1: Issue booked 28% so far. Check GMP, issue details, subscription status. Apply or not?

Logiciel Solutions IPO commenced on Friday, November 28 and will conclude on Tuesday, December 2. Logiciel Solutions IPO price band has been set at ₹183 to ₹193 equity share, each with a face value of ₹10. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 600 equity shares and in multiples of 600 shares thereafter.

Logiciel Solution Limited serves as an outsourced partner for software development, providing complete custom technology solutions to startups and enterprises globally.

The firm has positioned itself as an offshore software collaborator, helping startups and companies turn their concepts into scalable, secure, and high-performing digital platforms.

Its primary areas of expertise encompass Cloud Engineering, AI/ML, UI/UX Design, and Application Development, using advanced technologies to create scalable, high-performance digital products. The company presents a wide range of services specifically designed to assist startups and growing businesses at every phase of their development.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the listed peers of the company include Kody Technolab Ltd (with a P/E of 52.81), Systango Technologies Ltd (with a P/E of 14.94), and Infobeans Technologies Ltd (with P/E of 36.38).

Logiciel announced a revenue of ₹21.20 crore for FY25, an increase of 24% from ₹17.10 crore in FY24. The profit after tax climbed 38% to reach ₹5.47 crore, indicating robust operating leverage. For the six-month period ending September 2025, revenue was recorded at ₹12.83 crore, with a profit of ₹3.56 crore.

Logiciel Solutions IPO GMP today Logiciel Solutions IPO GMP today is ₹40. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Logiciel Solutions share price was indicated at ₹233 apiece, which is 20.73% higher than the IPO price of ₹193.

Considering the grey market activities over the last four sessions, the IPO GMP is trending upwards today and anticipates a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP reaches ₹40, according to analysts.

Grey market premium indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Logiciel Solutions IPO subscription status Logiciel Solutions IPO subscription status is 28% on day 1 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 46%, and NII portion was booked 13%. The qualified institutional buyers portion is yet to receive bids.

Logiciel Solutions IPO details Logiciel Solutions IPO comprises a new issue of ₹32.70 crore in addition to an offer for sale amounting to ₹7.20 crore. The proceeds from the new issue will be directed towards enhancing physical infrastructure, investing in human resources and product development, upgrading IT infrastructure, and supporting business development and marketing efforts.

After the issue, Logiciel's total share capital will increase from 57.7 lakh shares to 74.7 lakh shares. Fintellectual Corporate Advisors is serving as the lead manager, and Maashitla Securities is taking on the role of registrar.