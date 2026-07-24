Lohia Corp IPO Day 2 Live: GMP signals 9% listing pop. Should you apply?

Lohia Corp IPO Day 2 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of Lohia Corp Ltd hit the Indian Primary Market on 23rd July 2026, and will remain open until 27 July 2026. The company management has offered Lohia Corp shares at a price band of ₹404 to ₹425 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹1,101 crore, which means the Lohia Corp IPO size is ₹1,101 crore. The book-build issue is an Offer for Sale (OFS) only. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. Meanwhile, the company's shares are available in the grey market at a decent premium. However, Lohia Corp's IPO subscription status indicates a muted investor response.

According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market today. So, the Lohia Corp IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹40.

Lohia Corp IPO subscription status today By 10:15 AM on day 2 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 0.42 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 0.77 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 0.17 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 0.43 times.

Lohia Corp IPO detail 1] Lohia Corp IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market today.

2] Lohia Corp IPO date: The public issue opened on 23rd July 2026 and will remain open until 27 July 2026.

3] Lohia Corp IPO price: The company management has offered Lohia Corp shares at a price band of ₹404 to ₹425 per equity share.

4] Lohia Corp IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹1,101 crore, which means the Lohia Corp IPO size is ₹1,101 crore.

5] Lohia Corp IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 35 company shares.

6] Lohia Corp IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 28 July 2026.

7] Lohia Corp IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Lohia Corp IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. The most likely date for the share listing is 30 July 2026.

9] Lohia Corp IPO lead managers: Equirus Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors have been appointed lead managers of the upcoming IPO.

Lohia Corp IPO: Apply or not? 10] Lohia Corp IPO review: On whether one should apply for this bookbuilding issue or not, Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President — Research & Business Development at KC Securities, said, “At the upper price band, the IPO is valued at 22.1x FY26E P/E, which appears fairly valued considering the company's global market leadership, strong export franchise, and favourable long-term industry outlook. With rising demand for woven raffia solutions, increasing international market penetration, and a robust competitive position, the company is well placed to strengthen its market share and deliver sustainable long-term growth. We therefore recommend investors to "APPLY" to the issue with a long-term investment horizon."

Swastika Investmart has also assigned an ‘Apply’ tag to the bookbuilding issue, saying, “Lohia Corp delivers outstanding profitability with ROE of 36.8% and ROCE of 40.9% (March 2026). It commands an 80%+ market share in India and 17.5% globally in the raffia machinery segment, backed by strong R&D and a robust patent portfolio. Although valued at 23x P/E versus Rajoo Engineers' 18x, the premium is justified by its market leadership. One can apply for long-term investment with moderate listing gain expectations.”