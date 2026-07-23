Lohia Corp IPO Day 1: Issue opens today. GMP hints 8% listing gain. Should you apply or skip?

The Lohia Corp IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, 23 July, and remain open until Monday, 27 July. The Lohia Corp IPO price band has been fixed at ₹404-425 per equity share with a face value of Re 1, while the Lohia Corp IPO lot size is 35 equity shares, in multiples of 35 shares thereafter.

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Ahead of the issue opening, Lohia Corp raised ₹492 crore from anchor investors, reflecting strong institutional interest in the public offering.

Under the allocation structure, up to 75% of the net issue has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), at least 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and at least 10% for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs).

As per the tentative schedule, the Lohia Corp IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, 28 July. Refunds and the credit of equity shares to successful applicants' demat accounts are likely to take place on Wednesday, 29 July, while the Lohia Corp share price is scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, 30 July.

Lohia Corp is a global manufacturer of machinery and equipment used in the production of technical textiles, with a strong presence in machines designed for manufacturing polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) woven fabrics and sacks.

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Also Read | Lohia Corp raises ₹492 crore from anchor investors

Lohia Corp IPO GMP today Lohia Corp IPO GMP today is +36. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Lohia Corp share was ₹461 apiece, which is 8.47% higher than the IPO price of ₹425.

According to recent grey market activity over the past six sessions, the IPO's GMP is showing an upward trend today, suggesting a positive outlook for the listing. Over this timeframe, experts have noted that the GMP fluctuated between a minimum of ₹0.00 and a maximum of ₹56.

Lohia Corp IPO details The Lohia Corp IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of more than 2.59 crore equity shares, with the entire proceeds going to the existing selling shareholders. Since there is no fresh issue component, the company will not receive any funds from the public offering.

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The OFS includes the sale of shares by promoter shareholders Raj Kumar Lohia (up to 167.28 lakh shares), Gaurav Lohia (22.18 lakh shares), Amit Kumar Lohia (9.20 lakh shares), and Ritu Lohia (16.71 lakh shares). Other shareholders participating in the offer include Alok Kumar Lohia (21.71 lakh shares), Anurag Lohia (11.38 lakh shares), and Anuja Lohia (10.85 lakh shares).

Equirus Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar to the IPO.

Lohia Corp IPO buy or not? Swastika Investmart has recommended investors subscribe to the Lohia Corp IPO for the long term, while expecting moderate listing gains. The brokerage highlighted the company's strong financial metrics, including a return on equity (ROE) of 36.8% and return on capital employed (ROCE) of 40.9% as of March 2026. It also noted Lohia Corp's dominant 80%+ market share in India and 17.5% global market share in the raffia machinery segment, supported by strong research and development capabilities and a robust patent portfolio. While the IPO is valued at around 23x FY26 earnings, higher than Rajoo Engineers' 18x, Swastika believes the premium is justified given the company's market leadership. However, it noted that the issue is an OFS, meaning no fresh capital will flow into the business.

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Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities has also recommended investors "Apply" to the issue with a long-term investment horizon. The brokerage said Lohia Corp's leadership in the global woven raffia machinery market, exports to over 100 countries, diversified customer base, and favourable long-term industry outlook support its growth prospects. It added that the IPO is fairly valued at 22.1x FY26 estimated earnings, considering the company's strong export franchise, increasing global penetration, and competitive positioning, which are expected to drive sustainable long-term growth.

Also Read | Lohia Corp IPO: 10 key things investors should know before subscribing

Lohia Corp IPO Subscription Status Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST during Thursday's deals.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.