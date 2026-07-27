Lohia Corp IPO Day 3: Issue booked 66% so far. GMP hints 1.65% listing gain. Should you apply or avoid?

The Lohia Corp IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, 23 July, and will close on Monday, 27 July. The company has fixed the Lohia Corp IPO price band at ₹404 to ₹425 per equity share of face value Re 1, while the Lohia Corp IPO lot size has been set at 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 shares thereafter.

Ahead of the public issue, Lohia Corp raised ₹492 crore from anchor investors, indicating robust participation from institutional investors.

Under the issue structure, up to 75% of the net offer has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 10% for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs).

According to the tentative schedule, the Lohia Corp IPO allotment is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, 28 July. Refunds to unsuccessful applicants and the credit of shares to successful investors' demat accounts are expected on Wednesday, 29 July, while the Lohia Corp share price is slated to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, 30 July.

Lohia Corp is a global manufacturer of machinery and equipment for the technical textiles industry, with a strong focus on machines used to produce polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) woven fabrics and sacks.

Lohia Corp IPO GMP today Lohia Corp IPO GMP today is +7. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Lohia Corp share was ₹432 apiece, which is 1.65% higher than the IPO price of ₹425.

According to grey market trends observed over the past 10 sessions, the current GMP of ₹7 suggests a negative sentiment. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated from a minimum of ₹0.00 to a maximum of ₹56, as reported by specialists.

Lohia Corp IPO review Brokerages have largely maintained a positive view on the Lohia Corp IPO, citing the company's market leadership, strong financial performance, and global presence, while also highlighting certain risks.

Swastika Investmart has recommended investors "Subscribe" to the Lohia Corp IPO for the long term, while expecting moderate listing gains. The brokerage highlighted the company's robust financial profile, with ROE of 36.8% and ROCE of 40.9% as of March 2026. It also noted Lohia Corp's over 80% market share in India and 17.5% global market share in the raffia machinery segment, backed by strong R&D capabilities and a healthy patent portfolio. Although the IPO is priced at around 23x FY26 earnings, compared with 18x for Rajoo Engineers, Swastika believes the premium is justified by the company's industry leadership. However, it pointed out that the issue is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning the company will not receive any fresh capital.

Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities has also assigned an "Apply" rating with a long-term investment horizon. The brokerage said Lohia Corp's leadership in the global woven raffia machinery market, exports to more than 100 countries, diversified customer base, and favourable long-term industry outlook position it well for sustained growth. It added that the IPO appears fairly valued at 22.1x FY26 estimated earnings, supported by the company's strong export franchise, expanding international footprint, and competitive positioning.

Beacon Capital Advisors has likewise recommended "Apply" to the issue. The brokerage expects Lohia Corp to strengthen its position in the conversion and processing machinery segment of the raffia industry while expanding into the high-performance fibres and monofilament market. It believes the company's manufacturing capabilities, extensive distribution network, and the acquisition of Sundarlam Industries Pvt. Ltd. will help it capitalise on rising demand for advanced packaging solutions and technical textile applications across sectors such as defence, aerospace, automotive, construction, and healthcare. At the same time, Beacon cautioned that Lohia Corp remains heavily dependent on the woven raffia machinery business, making its growth vulnerable to any slowdown in demand, increased competition, or a decline in customers' capital expenditure.

Lohia Corp IPO subscription status Lohia Corp IPO subscription status was 59% on day 2. The retail portion is subscribed 1.08x, and NII portion has been booked 42%, QIBs portion received 51% bids. The employee portion was booked 74%.

The company has received bids for 84,74,025 shares against 1,43,52,274 shares on offer at 17:00 IST, according to BSE data.

Lohia Corp IPO details The Lohia Corp IPO comprises an OFS of more than 2.59 crore equity shares, with no fresh issue component. As a result, Lohia Corp will not receive any proceeds from the public issue, and the entire amount raised will go to the existing selling shareholders.

The selling shareholders include promoter Raj Kumar Lohia, who will offload up to 167.28 lakh shares, along with Gaurav Lohia (22.18 lakh shares), Amit Kumar Lohia (9.20 lakh shares), and Ritu Lohia (16.71 lakh shares). Other shareholders participating in the OFS are Alok Kumar Lohia (21.71 lakh shares), Anurag Lohia (11.38 lakh shares), and Anuja Lohia (10.85 lakh shares).

Equirus Capital Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar to the Lohia Corp IPO.