Lohia Corp IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status

Lohia Corp IPO allotment date: The Lohia Corp IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, 28 July). The investors who applied for the issue can check Lohia Corp IPO allotment status today in Lohia Corp IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). The Lohia Corp IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, 23 July and closed on Monday, 27 July.

Advertisement

Lohia Corp IPO subscription status was 7.25 times on day 3. The issue received overall positive demand from the Street.

Lohia Corp IPO GMP today is +11.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Lohia Corp share was ₹436.5 apiece, which is 2.71% higher than the IPO price of ₹425.

According to grey market trends observed over the past 11 days, the current GMP of ₹11.5 indicates a pessimistic outlook. Over this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between a minimum of ₹0.00 and a maximum of ₹56, as reported by experts.

Investors can verify the allotment basis to see whether they were granted shares and how many. The IPO allotment status can also show the number of shares obtained. For individuals who did not receive shares, the company will initiate the refund process. Allotted shares will be deposited into the respective recipients' demat accounts.

Advertisement

The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, 29 July, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday. Lohia Corp IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, 30 July.

Also Read | Lohia Corp IPO subscribed over 7.25 times on final day

If you have applied for the Lohia Corp IPO, you can do a Lohia Corp IPO status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Lohia Corp IPO allotment status of your application below: Lohia Corp IPO :

How to check Lohia Corp IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Visit the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can find it at: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2 From the dropdown menu, choose the IPO you wish to check; the names will appear only if the allocation has been finalised.

Advertisement

Step 3 Select one of the three available options to verify the status: Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA for the type of application.

Step 5 Enter the necessary information based on the option you selected in Step 3.

Step 6 Once you have filled out the captcha, click on the submit button.

How to check Lohia Corp IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Navigate to the allotment section on the official BSE website - Lohia Corp IPO allotment status can be checked online at - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 In the 'Issue Type' menu, select 'Equity'.

Step 3 From the drop-down list under 'Issue Name', pick the IPO.

Step 4 Input your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, then press the 'Submit' button.

Advertisement

How to check Lohia Corp IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Navigate to the official NSE website to check the Lohia Corp IPO allotment status online at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 On the NSE website, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option to register using your PAN.

Step 3 Provide your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4 Look for the IPO allotment status on the new page that appears.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.