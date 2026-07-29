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Lohia Corp IPO GMP signals over 4% listing gains on July 30; check total subscription and other details

Lohia Corp's IPO, open from July 23 to 27, was 7.25 times subscribed. Expected to debut on July 30, shares are estimated at 442.5. This entirely OFS issue involves the sale of 2.59 crore shares, with retail bids starting at 14,875.

Pranati Deva
Updated29 Jul 2026, 09:15 AM IST
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Lohia Corp IPO will list tomorrow, July 30
Lohia Corp IPO will list tomorrow, July 30
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Lohia Corp IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Lohia Corp, which was open for subscription from July 23 to 27, received a positive response from investors during its three-day bidding period and is now set to make its stock market debut on Thursday, July 30, on both the BSE and NSE.

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Lohia Corp IPO subscription status was 7.25 times on day 3. The issue received overall strong demand from the Street. The strongest demand came from the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category, which was oversubscribed 9.11 times. Meanwhile, the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 6.82 times, while the retail individual investor (RII) segment attracted bids for 2.78 times the shares reserved for the category. Moreover, the employee quota was booked 1.39 times.

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With the listing date approaching, investors are closely tracking the issue's potential listing premium and expected gains.

Lohia Corp IPO GMP today is +17.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Lohia Corp share was 442.5 apiece, which is 4.12% higher than the IPO price of 425. The grey market premium reflects the amount investors are willing to pay over and above the IPO issue price in the unofficial market.

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The basis of allotment for the public issue was finalised on July 28. Successful applicants are scheduled to receive the shares in their demat accounts today, July 29, ahead of the company's listing on the stock exchanges. Investors who subscribed to the issue can check their Advit Jewels IPO allotment status through the registrar, MUFG Intime Pvt Ltd, or on the BSE and NSE websites.

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Lohia Corp IPO Details

Lohia Corp had launched its 1,101.28 crore IPO, with the issue priced in a band of 404 to 425 per equity share. The public offering was entirely an offer for sale (OFS), under which existing shareholders are offloading their stake, and the company itself will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

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The IPO comprised the sale of 2.59 crore equity shares, with no fresh issue component. According to the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the entire issue is a 100% OFS, meaning all proceeds from the share sale will go to the selling shareholders.

The shares are being sold by promoters Raj Kumar Lohia, Amit Kumar Lohia and Gaurav Lohia, promoter group member Ritu Lohia, along with selling shareholders Alok Kumar Lohia, Anurag Lohia and Anuja Lohia.

Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum of 35 shares, translating into a minimum investment of 14,875 at the upper end of the price band. The issue includes a reservation of up to 2,00,000 shares for employees offered at a discount of 40.00 to the issue price.

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Equirus Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

About Lohia Corp

Lohia Corp is among the world's leading manufacturers of machinery and equipment used in the technical textiles industry. Its products are primarily deployed in the production of polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) woven fabric and sacks, commonly known as raffia, and other woven plastic fabrics.

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Although incorporated in 2023, the company traces its present business to a corporate restructuring. It was originally incorporated as Kanpur Packaging Machines Limited in June 2023. Following a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)-approved Scheme of Arrangement, the core undertaking of Lohia Trade Services Limited was demerged into the company, which was subsequently renamed Lohia Corp Limited in June 2024.

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The company reported a strong financial performance in FY26. Revenue from operations increased to 1,716.99 crore from 1,376.87 crore in FY25, while net profit rose to 193.45 crore from 117.84 crore in the previous financial year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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