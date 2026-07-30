Lohia Corp IPO listing: Shares list at an 8% premium, extend gains; details here

Lohia Corp IPO listing: Lohia Corp shares debuted on a positive note on the Indian bourses on Thursday, 30 July, in a cautious market.

Lohia Corp shares were listed at ₹460 on the BSE, 8.2% above the issue price of ₹425, and soon climbed to the ₹480.75 mark. On the NSE, they listed at ₹461, up 8.5% from the issue price, and extended gains to rise to ₹480.55.

Advertisement

As per grey market sources, the stock's listing exceeded expectations as the last grey market premium (GMP) of Lohia Corp shares signalled the stock could list at a 4% premium to its issue price.

The stock made a positive debut even as stock market sentiment remains cautious due to the escalating tensions between the US and Iran, rising crude oil prices, and expectations of interest rate hikes in the near future.

Equity benchmark Sensex swung between gains and losses, staying in a range, in the morning deals after the US Federal Reserve maintained a status quo on interest rates on 29 July, but signalled they are discussing the possibility of hiking rates.

For the first time since September 2016, three of the 12 policymakers dissented with a unified view. They voted for a 25 basis point hike at the July meeting.

Advertisement

Lohia Corp IPO details Lohia Corp IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.59 crore shares, aggregating to ₹1,101.28 crore. The IPO price was ₹425 per share.

The book build issue opened for public subscription on Thursday, 23 July, and concluded on Monday, 27 July, with an overall subscription of more than 7 times.

Equirus Capital Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited were the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited was the registrar.

Also Read | Amol Athawale of Kotak Sec recommends 3 stocks to buy for short term

Share allotment was finalised on Tuesday, 28 July, and successful bidders received the shares on 29 July.

Lohia Corp is a global manufacturer of machinery and equipment used in the technical textiles industry, particularly for producing polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) woven fabric and sacks (raffia).

Advertisement

Its revenue from operations in FY26 stood at ₹1,717 crore, compared to ₹1,376.87 crore in FY25. Net profit increased to ₹193.45 crore in FY26 from ₹117.84 crore in the previous financial year.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.