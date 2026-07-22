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Lohia Corp IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, price band, key dates and 10 things investors must know before subscribing

Lohia Corp's IPO worth 1,101.28 crore will open for subscription on July 23, closing on July 27. The price range is 404-425 per share and the entire issue is an offer for sale. Expected listing price is 465, reflecting a 9.41% premium.

Pranati Deva
Updated22 Jul 2026, 08:50 AM IST
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Lohia Corp IPO
Lohia Corp IPO
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Lohia Corp IPO: Lohia Corp's 1,101.28 crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription on July 23 and close on July 27. The issue, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), is priced in the range of 404-425 per equity share.

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Lohia Corp is one of the world's leading manufacturers of machinery used to produce woven plastic fabrics and technical textiles. Ahead of the issue opening, the IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of 40 per share, indicating an estimated listing price of around 465, a premium of about 9.41% over the upper end of the price band.

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Here's a look at 10 key things investors should know about the Lohia Corp IPO, including its issue size, key dates, financial performance and other important details before subscribing.

Here are 10 important things to know about the IPO:

IPO size

Lohia Corp IPO is a book-built issue worth 1,101.28 crore. The entire issue comprises an offer for sale of 2.59 crore equity shares, with no fresh issue component.

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Price band

The company has fixed the IPO price band at 404-425 per equity share.

Entire issue is an OFS

The offer for sale consists of up to 25,931,407 equity shares being sold by promoters Raj Kumar Lohia, Amit Kumar Lohia and Gaurav Lohia, promoter group member Ritu Lohia, and other selling shareholders Alok Kumar Lohia, Anurag Lohia and Anuja Lohia.

Objective

The company has filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) for a 100% OFS, which means it will not receive any proceeds from the public issue.

Lot size

The minimum application size is 35 shares. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors will need to invest a minimum of 14,875.

Key dates

The IPO will open for subscription on July 23, 2026, and close on July 27, 2026. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on July 28, while the shares are likely to be listed on the NSE and the BSE on July 30, 2026.

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Reservation

Not less than 75% of the net offer has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), up to 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and up to 10% for retail individual investors.

The IPO also includes a reservation of up to 200,000 equity shares for eligible employees. The company may offer a discount to employees applying under the reserved category, subject to necessary approvals.

Book-running lead managers

Equirus Capital Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (formerly Link Intime India Private Limited) is the registrar.

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About the company

Incorporated in 2023, Lohia Corp is a global manufacturer of machinery and equipment used in the technical textiles industry, particularly for producing polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) woven fabric and sacks (raffia).

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The company was originally incorporated as Kanpur Packaging Machines Limited in June 2023. Following an NCLT-approved Scheme of Arrangement, the core undertaking of Lohia Trade Services Limited was demerged into the company. It was subsequently renamed Lohia Corp Limited in June 2024.

Financial performance

For FY26, Lohia Corp reported revenue from operations of 17,169.95 million, compared with 13,768.72 million in FY25. Net profit rose to 1,934.52 million in FY26 from 1,178.41 million in the previous financial year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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