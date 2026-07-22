Lohia Corp IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, price band, key dates and 10 things investors must know before subscribing

Lohia Corp IPO: Lohia Corp's ₹1,101.28 crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription on July 23 and close on July 27. The issue, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), is priced in the range of ₹404-425 per equity share.

Advertisement

Lohia Corp is one of the world's leading manufacturers of machinery used to produce woven plastic fabrics and technical textiles. Ahead of the issue opening, the IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹40 per share, indicating an estimated listing price of around ₹465, a premium of about 9.41% over the upper end of the price band.

Here's a look at 10 key things investors should know about the Lohia Corp IPO, including its issue size, key dates, financial performance and other important details before subscribing.

Here are 10 important things to know about the IPO: IPO size Lohia Corp IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹1,101.28 crore. The entire issue comprises an offer for sale of 2.59 crore equity shares, with no fresh issue component.

Advertisement

Price band The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹404-425 per equity share.

Entire issue is an OFS The offer for sale consists of up to 25,931,407 equity shares being sold by promoters Raj Kumar Lohia, Amit Kumar Lohia and Gaurav Lohia, promoter group member Ritu Lohia, and other selling shareholders Alok Kumar Lohia, Anurag Lohia and Anuja Lohia.

Objective The company has filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) for a 100% OFS, which means it will not receive any proceeds from the public issue.

Lot size The minimum application size is 35 shares. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors will need to invest a minimum of ₹14,875.

Key dates The IPO will open for subscription on July 23, 2026, and close on July 27, 2026. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on July 28, while the shares are likely to be listed on the NSE and the BSE on July 30, 2026.

Advertisement

Reservation Not less than 75% of the net offer has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), up to 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and up to 10% for retail individual investors.

The IPO also includes a reservation of up to 200,000 equity shares for eligible employees. The company may offer a discount to employees applying under the reserved category, subject to necessary approvals.

Book-running lead managers Equirus Capital Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (formerly Link Intime India Private Limited) is the registrar.

Also Read | MakeMyTrip IPO soon! Online travel giant files confidential DRHP with SEBI

About the company Incorporated in 2023, Lohia Corp is a global manufacturer of machinery and equipment used in the technical textiles industry, particularly for producing polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) woven fabric and sacks (raffia).

Advertisement

The company was originally incorporated as Kanpur Packaging Machines Limited in June 2023. Following an NCLT-approved Scheme of Arrangement, the core undertaking of Lohia Trade Services Limited was demerged into the company. It was subsequently renamed Lohia Corp Limited in June 2024.

Financial performance For FY26, Lohia Corp reported revenue from operations of ₹17,169.95 million, compared with ₹13,768.72 million in FY25. Net profit rose to ₹1,934.52 million in FY26 from ₹1,178.41 million in the previous financial year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.