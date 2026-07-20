Lohia Corp IPO: Price band set at ₹404-425 per share; check key dates, issue details

Lohia Corp IPO price band: The Lohia Corp Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹404 to ₹425 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Lohia Corp IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, 23 July and will close on Monday, 27 July. The allocation to anchor investors for the Lohia Corp IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 22 July.

The Lohia Corp IPO lot size is 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 equity shares thereafter.

Lohia Corp IPO has reserved not more than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Lohia Corp IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, 28 July and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, 29 July while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Lohia Corp share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, 30 July.

Lohia Corp IPO details The Lohia Corp IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of over 2.59 crore equity shares, with all proceeds going to the selling shareholders. As the issue does not include a fresh issue component, Lohia Corp will not receive any funds from the public offering.

The promoter shareholders participating in the OFS include Raj Kumar Lohia, who will sell up to 167.28 lakh shares, Gaurav Lohia (22.18 lakh shares), Amit Kumar Lohia (9.20 lakh shares), and Ritu Lohia (16.71 lakh shares). Other selling shareholders include Alok Kumar Lohia (21.71 lakh shares), Anurag Lohia (11.38 lakh shares), and Anuja Lohia (10.85 lakh shares).

Equirus Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.

Company details Incorporated in 2023, Lohia Corp is a global manufacturer of machinery and equipment used in the production of technical textiles, with a strong focus on machines for manufacturing polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) woven fabrics and sacks.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had an annual installed capacity of 240 tape extrusion lines, 13,800 circular looms, and 108,000 winders. Its product portfolio spans tape extrusion lines, circular looms, coating and lamination lines, printing and conversion machines, multifilament yarn machines, twister winders, monofilament extrusion lines, recycling machines, and related spare parts.

Lohia Corp's machinery serves a wide range of packaging and industrial applications, enabling the production of cement, fertiliser, chemical, polymer, food grain and mineral bags, as well as shopping bags, flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs), container liners, tarpaulins, geotextiles, ground covers, carpet backing, ropes, and twines.

The company delivered robust financial growth in FY26, with net profit rising 64% year-on-year to ₹193 crore from ₹118 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased 25% to ₹1,717 crore, compared with ₹1,377 crore a year earlier, reflecting healthy growth in both revenue and profitability.