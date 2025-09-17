LT Elevator IPO allotment date in focus today; GMP rises, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

LT Elevator IPO allotment status : LT Elevator IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, September 17). The investors who applied for the issue can check the LT Elevator IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.

Investors can determine the quantity of shares they have received by referencing the basis of allotment. The IPO allotment status also reveals the number of shares allocated. For applicants who do not receive shares, the company will commence the refund process. Those who are allotted shares will find them credited to their demat accounts.

Thursday, September 18 those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will commence as soon as the allotment is finalised. LT Elevator IPO listing date is fixed for Friday, September 19 on BSE SME.

How to check LT Elevator IPO allotment status on registrar's website? If you have applied for the LT Elevator IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.

LT Elevator IPO allotment link: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2: Choose 'LT Elevator' from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: Select one of the three options to check your status: Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: Type in the captcha code.

Step 5: Press the ‘Search’ button.

How to check LT Elevator IPO allotment status on BSE website? Step 1: Visit BSE's official website and go to the allocation page for checking the status of the LT Elevator IPO allotment - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: From the options presented, select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3: Pick the IPO from the list available under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4: Input your PAN or application number.

Step 5: Click on 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, and then hit the 'Submit' button.

LT Elevator IPO GMP today LT Elevator IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is ₹30. This indicates LT Elevator share price is trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of LT Elevator IPO is indicated at ₹108 apiece, which is 38.46% higher than the issue price of ₹78.

Considering the grey market trends observed over the last six sessions, the IPO GMP is rising today and is anticipated to have a robust listing. Experts note that the lowest GMP stands at ₹10.00, whereas the highest GMP reaches ₹30.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.