Lumino Industries IPO allotment likely today: Here's how to check allotment status online as GMP remains strong

Lumino Industries IPO Allotment: Lumino Industries is likely to finalise the basis of allotment for its ₹700-crore initial public offering (IPO) today, September 1, after the issue witnessed overwhelming demand during its three-day subscription period. Applicants are expected to receive updates regarding their allotment status today, while successful bidders may also receive notifications regarding the debit of funds from their bank accounts.

The IPO received an overall subscription of 124.02 times, with investors placing bids for 745.63 crore shares against the 6.01 crore shares available for subscription. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) drove the demand, with their portion subscribed 232.79 times on the final day. The non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 185.21 times, while the retail quota received bids worth 40.27 times the shares on offer. The employee portion was subscribed 12.37 times.

The public issue was open for bidding between August 27 and August 31. Following the finalisation of the allotment on September 1, refunds and the credit of shares to successful applicants are expected to take place on September 2. Lumino Industries shares are scheduled to make their stock market debut on the BSE and NSE on September 3.

Lumino Industries IPO GMP Today Lumino Industries shares were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around ₹48 per share on Tuesday.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band at ₹82 per share, the current GMP indicates an estimated listing price of around ₹130. This translates into a potential listing gain of 58.54%.

However, investors should keep in mind that the grey market operates unofficially, and GMP levels can fluctuate frequently depending on prevailing market sentiment.

The allotment status can be checked online by following these steps:

Via registrar Visit registrar Bigshare Services' portal – https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html

Under ‘Select IPO’, select ‘Lumino Industries’ from the drop box.

Enter your application number, demat account, or permanent account number (PAN).

Then, click on the ‘Submit’ button. Your share application status will appear on your screen.

Via the BSE or NSE Go to the official BSE website via the URL — https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. or

For NSE, visit allotment page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Select ‘Equity’ on BSE and 'Equity & SME IPO bid details' on NSE

Under ‘Issue Name’, select ‘Lumino Industries’ in the drop box.

Enter your application number, or the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Those who want to check their allotment status via PAN can select the ‘Permanent Account Number’ option.

Then, click on the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and hit the ‘Search’ option. Your share application status will appear on your screen.

Lumino Industries IPO: Key Details The ₹700 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 6.10 crore shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.44 crore shares aggregating to ₹200 crore. Promoters Devendra Goel and Jay Goel are the selling shareholders in the OFS.

Lumino Industries has fixed the price band for its IPO at ₹78–82 per share. The minimum lot size has been set at 182 shares. At the upper end of the price band, a retail investor will need to invest a minimum of ₹14,924 to apply for one lot comprising 182 shares.

The company plans to deploy ₹337 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards the repayment or prepayment of its borrowings. A further ₹15.01 crore will be utilised for capital expenditure, including the purchase of equipment and machinery and civil works at an existing manufacturing facility. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the public offering, Lumino Industries raised around ₹207 crore from anchor investors. The company allotted 2,52,43,901 equity shares to anchor investors at the upper end of the price band.

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Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.

About Lumino Industries Lumino Industries operates as an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and manufacturing company with a focus on the power transmission and distribution sector. Its product portfolio covers conductors, power cables, electrical wires and specialised products used across power infrastructure.

The company operates manufacturing facilities in Howrah, West Bengal, and supplies its products for applications across power distribution, power transmission, industrial and renewable energy segments.

Moreover, Lumino Industries reported a profit of ₹160 crore for the financial year ended March 2026, compared with ₹124.59 crore recorded in the previous year, reflecting growth of around 28.4%. The company's revenue from operations rose to ₹2,089.31 crore in FY26 from ₹1,946.68 crore in FY25.