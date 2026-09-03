Lumino Industries IPO listing today: GMP at ₹39.5; Share price prediction ahead of NSE, BSE debut

Lumino Industries IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Thursday, 3 September) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. Lumino Industries IPO allotment was finalised on Tuesday, 1 September. According to details on the BSE website, Lumino Industries share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Thursday's trades. Lumino Industries share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.
According to a BSE notice, the equity shares of Lumino Industries Limited will be listed and admitted for trading on the exchange in the ‘B’ Group of Securities, effective Thursday, 3 September 2026.
Lumino Industries IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +39.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Lumino Industries share price was indicated at ₹121.5 apiece, which is 48.17% higher than the IPO price of ₹82.
Analysing grey market trends over the past 14 sessions, the present GMP stands at ₹39.5, suggesting pessimistic sentiment. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated, ranging from a minimum of ₹38.00 to a maximum of ₹63, as per expert analysis.
Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President – Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt. Ltd., said Lumino Industries has delivered a strong 20% revenue CAGR during FY24–FY26, supported by a robust order book of around ₹3,150 crore as of March 2026. This provides healthy revenue visibility across its EPC and manufacturing segments.
According to Ojha, the company operates an integrated power-sector platform spanning cables, conductors and EPC execution, backed by an annual manufacturing capacity of 40,000 MT across two facilities in Howrah. Ongoing capacity expansion is expected to further strengthen its product portfolio and expand its addressable market.
He noted that Lumino maintains a healthy operating profile, with an EBITDA margin of around 12%, ROCE of 24% and ROE of 22%, reflecting efficient execution, strong asset utilisation and disciplined capital deployment.
The company serves leading EPC and infrastructure players, including Kalpataru Projects, Jakson, Monte Carlo and K.G.N. Electricals, strengthening its position in India's power transmission and distribution ecosystem.
Ojha further said that at 15.6x FY26 P/E and 11.1x EV/EBITDA, the IPO valuation appears attractive compared with listed peers, offering a favourable risk-reward profile despite relatively high working-capital intensity and exposure to government-led infrastructure projects.
For IPO allottees, Ojha expects potential listing gains of over 30%, subject to prevailing market sentiment and demand on the listing day. He advised investors focused on long-term wealth creation to consider booking partial profits if the stock witnesses a strong debut, while retaining the balance for the long term, given the company's healthy order book, capacity expansion, growth trajectory and strong return ratios.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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