Lumino Industries IPO listing tomorrow: Here’s what GMP hints ahead of debut

Lumino Industries IPO listing: Shares of Lumino Industries are slated to list in the Indian stock market tomorrow (Thursday, 3 September). Lumino Industries IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +37.

Lumino Industries IPO allotment was finalised on Tuesday, 1 September. Those who have been allocated shares can expect them to be credited to their demat accounts today, Wednesday, 2 September. Those who have not yet received their shares can also expect to receive the refund today.

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The product-driven integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) player launched its IPO for subscription from Thursday, 27 August, to Monday, 31 August. By the conclusion of the bidding period, the offering received a healthy response, particularly from non-institutional investors (NIIs) who subscribed to their portion 176.42 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota was booked 221.43 times.

Retail investors' segment showed a subscription rate of 38.50 times. Notably, on the third day of the offer, Lumino Industries IPO subscription status stood at 118.12 times, as reported by the NSE.

Lumino Industries IPO price band was fixed in the range of ₹78 to ₹82 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. The Lumino Industries IPO lot size is 182 equity shares and in multiples of 182 equity shares thereafter.

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Lumino Industries IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for QIB, not less than 15% for NIIs, and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Lumino Industries IPO GMP today Lumino Industries IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +37. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Lumino Industries share price was indicated at ₹119 apiece, which is 45.12% higher than the IPO price of ₹82.

Based on grey market trends over the past 13 sessions, today’s IPO GMP appears to be declining and is likely to fall further. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹37.00 and ₹63, according to experts.

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Lumino Industries IPO details The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to ₹200 crore by promoters Devendra Goel and Jay Goel.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, ₹337 crore will be used to repay debt, while ₹15 crore will be allocated towards capital expenditure, including the purchase of equipment and machinery, civil works and interior development of an existing manufacturing facility. The remaining proceeds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Lumino Industries is an integrated, product-driven engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company in India.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.