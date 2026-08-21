Lumino Industries IPO: Price band set at ₹78- ₹82 per share; check key dates, issue details

Lumino Industries IPO price band: The Lumino Industries Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹78 to ₹82 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. The Lumino Industries IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, 27 August and will close on Monday, 31 August. The allocation to anchor investors for the Lumino Industries IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 25 August.

Advertisement

The Lumino Industries IPO lot size is 182 equity shares and in multiples of 182 equity shares thereafter.

Lumino Industries IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

The IPO includes an employee reservation portion of up to ₹10 crore.

Tentatively, Lumino Industries IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, 1 September and the company will initiate refunds on the same day, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Wednesday, 2 September. Lumino Industries share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, 3 September.

Advertisement

Lumino Industries IPO details Lumino Industries is looking to raise ₹500 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares, while promoters Devendra Goel and Jay Goel will sell up to ₹200 crore of shares through an offer for sale (OFS).

The company had initially proposed a ₹1,000 crore IPO, comprising a fresh issue of ₹600 crore and an OFS of ₹400 crore, according to its draft red herring prospectus filed with SEBI and the stock exchanges in January 2025. The capital markets regulator approved the IPO proposal in June 2025, following which the issue size was revised.

Lumino Industries plans to utilise ₹337 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue for debt repayment, against total outstanding borrowings of ₹1,856.7 crore as of July 2026.

Advertisement

The company will also allocate ₹15 crore towards equipment and machinery purchases, civil works and interior development at its existing manufacturing facility. The balance proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, JM Financial and Monarch Networth Capital are the merchant bankers to the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the registrar.

Also Read | Augmont Enterprises raises ₹246 crore from anchor investors

Business and financial performance Lumino Industries supplies conductors, power cables and specialised electrical products to major EPC companies, including Kalpataru Projects International, Jackson, Warora Kurnool Transmission, K G N Electricals, WRSS XXI (A) Transco, Monte Carlo and R S Infraprojects. The company also serves international customers across markets such as the US, Mali, Burkina Faso, Nepal, Bangladesh, Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda and Ethiopia.

Advertisement

The power EPC company competes with listed players including Apar Industries, Bajel Projects, Kalpataru Projects International, KEC International, KEI Industries and Universal Cables.

For FY26, Lumino Industries reported a 28.4% increase in profit to ₹160 crore, compared with ₹124.6 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue rose 6.4% to ₹2,041 crore from ₹1,918 crore in FY25.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.