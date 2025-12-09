Luxury Time IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Luxury Time IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Swiss luxury watches distributor Luxury Time Ltd received robust demand as it was subscribed more than 600 times. Investors now focus on Luxury Time IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 9 December 2025.

The SME IPO was open from December 4 to 8, and Luxury Time IPO allotment date is likely today, December 9, while the IPO listing date is December 11. Luxury Time shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company will finalise the Luxury Time IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on December 10, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Luxury Time IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and the IPO registrar. MAS Services is the Luxury Time IPO registrar.

To check Luxury Time IPO allotment status online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Luxury Time IPO allotment status online.

Luxury Time IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Luxury Time Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Luxury Time IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Luxury Time IPO Allotment Status Check MAS Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of MAS Services here - https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp

Step 2] Select ‘Luxury Time Limited’ among the IPO list

Step 3] Choose among - DP id/ Client ID or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Hit on ‘Search’

Your Luxury Time IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Luxury Time IPO GMP Today Luxury Time shares are commanding a stellar grey market premium (GMP) today. According to market experts, Luxury Time IPO GMP today is ₹104 per share. This means that in the grey market, Luxury Time shares are trading higher by ₹104 apiece than their issue price.

Considering the Luxury Time IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹186 apiece, which is at a premium of 127% to the issue price of ₹82 per share.

Luxury Time IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The SME IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, December 4, and closed on Monday, December 8. Luxury Time IPO allotment is likely today, December 9, and the IPO listing date is December 11. Luxury Time shares will be listed on BSE SME.

Luxury Time IPO price band was set at ₹78 to ₹82 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹18.74 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 18.28 lakh equity shares worth ₹15 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.56 lakh shares amounting to ₹3.74 crore.

Luxury Time IPO was subscribed 635.53 times in total. The public issue was booked 860.53 times in the Retail individual investors category, 205.58 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 676.95 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MAS Services Ltd. is the Luxury Time IPO registrar.