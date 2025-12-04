Luxury Time IPO sails through on first day amid retail, NII demand; check GMP, issue details, more

Luxury Time IPO commenced on Thursday, December 4 and will conclude on Monday, December 8 . Luxury Time IPO price band has been set at ₹78 to ₹82 equity share, each with a face value of ₹10. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares and in multiples of 1,600 shares thereafter.

Luxury Time Limited is involved in the distribution, marketing, retailing, and after-sales service of Swiss luxury watches, as well as the distribution of tools and equipment related to watch servicing in India. Based in New Delhi, the company is backed by a team of professionals skilled in luxury watch distribution, retail management, precision servicing, and brand marketing.

The company functions through five interconnected business segments, which include Watch Distribution (B2B), Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) and E-commerce Sales, After-Sales Services, Branding, PR, and Marketing Support, as well as Tools and Machinery Distribution.

Luxury Time experienced a robust FY25, with a 20% increase in revenue to ₹60.78 crore and profits that have doubled to ₹4.29 crore. In the first half of FY26, the company reported revenue of ₹24.91 crore and profits of ₹2.01 crore.

Luxury Time IPO subscription status Luxury Time IPO subscription status is 3.61 times on day 1 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 6.30 times, and NII portion was booked 2.11 times. The qualified institutional buyers portion is yet to be booked.

The company has received bids for 52,49,600 shares against 14,52,800 shares on offer on the first bidding day, at 12:44 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Luxury Time IPO details The offering consists of a fresh issuance of ₹15 crore along with an offer for sale amounting to ₹3.74 crore. Investors have the opportunity to apply for a minimum of 3,200 shares, which requires an investment of ₹2,62,400 at the maximum price.

Out of the total 22.84 lakh shares available, 6.17 lakh shares were assigned to anchor investors on December 3, generating ₹5.06 crore. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) represent 45% of the total issue, while retail investors have been allocated 31.86%.

The funds from the fresh issue will be utilized for establishing four new retail outlets ( ₹2.82 crore), fulfilling working capital requirements ( ₹9 crore), and for general corporate purposes.

GYR Capital Advisors serves as the book-running lead manager, MAS Services acts as the registrar, and Giriraj Stock Broking is the designated market maker.

Luxury Time IPO GMP today Luxury Time IPO GMP today is ₹50. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Luxury Time is indicated at ₹132 apiece, which is 60.98% higher than the IPO price of ₹82.

Considering the grey market activities over the past week, today's IPO GMP is trending upward and anticipates a robust listing. The minimum GMP noted is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹50, as per expert analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.