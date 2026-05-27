M R Maniveni Foods IPO allotment date likely today; GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

M R Maniveni Foods IPO Allotment: Food products company M R Maniveni Foods Ltd received decent response for its initial public offering (IPO) during the subscription period. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on M R Maniveni Foods IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 27 May 2026.

The SME IPO was open for public subscription from May 22 to May 26. M R Maniveni IPO allotment date is likely today, May 27, while the IPO listing date is June 1. M R Maniveni Foods shares will be listed on BSE SME.

M R Maniveni Foods IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on May 29.

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Investors can check M R Maniveni IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services is the M R Maniveni Foods IPO registrar.

In order to do M R Maniveni Foods IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check M R Maniveni IPO allotment status online.

M R Maniveni Foods IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘M R Maniveni Foods Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your M R Maniveni Foods IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

M R Maniveni Foods IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of Bigshare Services here - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step 2] Select ‘M R Maniveni Foods Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your M R Maniveni Foods IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

M R Maniveni Foods IPO GMP Today The trends for M R Maniveni Foods shares in the unlisted market remains muted with no grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, M R Maniveni IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, M R Maniveni Foods shares are trading flat at their issue price.

M R Maniveni Foods IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹52 apiece, which is without any premium or discount to the issue price of ₹52 per share.

M R Maniveni Foods IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue began on May 22, Friday, and ended on May 26, Tuesday. M R Maniveni Foods IPO allotment date is likely today, May 27, Wednesday, while the IPO listing date is June 1, Monday. M R Maniveni Foods shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The company raised ₹27.04 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 52 lakh equity shares. M R Maniveni IPO price band was set at ₹51 to ₹52 per share.

M R Maniveni Foods IPO has been subscribed 1.69 times. The public issue was booked 2.09 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 1.00 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment received 1.88 times subscription.