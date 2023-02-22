Macfos IPO: GMP steady after over 194 times subscription. Share allotment, listing date details
- Macfos IPO comprises an Offer for Sale (OFS) by the Selling Shareholders
The initial public offering (IPO) of Macfos Ltd witnessed strong demand from retail investors and NIIs since its open on Friday, February, 17, 2023 and the three-day initial share sale concluded on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The price band of the issue had been fixed at ₹96 to ₹102 per share. The IPO aimed to raise about ₹23.7 crore with an NII quota of 15%, QIB of 50%, and a retail quota of 35%.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×