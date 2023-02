The initial public offering (IPO) of Macfos Ltd witnessed strong demand from retail investors and NIIs since its open on Friday, February, 17, 2023 and the three-day initial share sale concluded on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The price band of the issue had been fixed at ₹96 to ₹102 per share. The IPO aimed to raise about ₹23.7 crore with an NII quota of 15%, QIB of 50%, and a retail quota of 35%.

GMP, share allotment, listing date details of Macfos IPO -

As per market observers, Macfos shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹82 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to list on BSE SME on March 1, 2023. The SME platform of the exchanges is intended for small and medium sized companies.

Macfos IPO is an SME issue, comprising of 2,328,000 equity shares of the face value of ₹10 aggregating up to ₹24 crore. The Offer comprises an Offer for Sale (OFS) by the Selling Shareholders. Atul Maruti Dumbre, Binod Prasad and Nileshkumar Purshottam Chavhan are the promoters of the company.

The finalisation of the basis of share allotment is expected to take place on February 24, 2023 and if allotted, the credit of shares to demat will be done on February 28, 2023. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar of the issue. The Issue was Lead Managed by Hem Securities Ltd.

Macfos Limited is an e-commerce based Company marketing a broad range of 12000+electronic components through it’s website & mobile application Robu.in. The company’s Products are used in basic and advanced engineering products & projects, including emerging technologies such as IoT, Robotics, Automations, Drone, Electric Vehicles, 3D Printing and Auto Guided Vehicles.

