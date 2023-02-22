The initial public offering (IPO) of Macfos Ltd witnessed strong demand from retail investors and NIIs since its open on Friday, February, 17, 2023 and the three-day initial share sale concluded on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The price band of the issue had been fixed at ₹96 to ₹102 per share. The IPO aimed to raise about ₹23.7 crore with an NII quota of 15%, QIB of 50%, and a retail quota of 35%.

