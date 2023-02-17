“The Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Macfos Limited was observed at ₹78 in the grey market today, as per the market sources. The IPO has an issue band price of ₹96 – ₹102. Considering the upper band price, the listing price could be ₹180. One can expect listing gains of up to 76%. The company relies on third-party supplies and has no manufacturing centre of its own, even though the company has performed well in the last 18 months but sustaining these growths in the future can be a concern in the long term. Watching positive GMP, one can apply for the listing gains," said Manish Khanna, Co-Founder, of Unlisted Assets.

